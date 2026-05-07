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Paul Scholes claims Mikel Arteta's 'boring' Arsenal won't go down as a 'great team' amid pursuit of Premier League & Champions League double
Scholes questions Arsenal's status
Despite Arsenal standing on the precipice of their first league title since 2004, Paul Scholes remains unimpressed by the brand of football on display at the Emirates Stadium. The former United midfielder, who lifted 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the current crop of Gunners stars lacks the spark required to be mentioned alongside the greatest teams in English history.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, Scholes said: "I don’t think they’re the best champions we’ll ever see. I don’t think we’ll talk about this team in years to come like great United teams."
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The ‘boring’ tag and tactical gripes
Arteta has built a side founded on defensive solidity and controlled possession. However, Scholes admitted he finds the methodical approach difficult to watch compared to the high-octane Manchester United sides he featured in alongside the likes of Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 51-year-old was particularly critical of the team's build-up play, stating: "You can win in all different ways, I’m just trying to say, they’re not a team I’d turn on and watch all the time. We’ve seen [David] Raya and the centre-halves just playing and playing. It’s been boring."
Big-game record under the microscope
While Arsenal’s consistency has put them ahead of Manchester City, United and Liverpool in the table, Scholes argued that their inability to beat their direct rivals in key matches diminishes their achievements. A recent draw between Manchester City and Everton has put the title in Arsenal's hands, but the United legend remains unconvinced by their pedigree.
"You don’t always have to beat the top teams - they’ve not beat City and Liverpool, the best teams for the last four, five, six years," Scholes explained. "That’s why I don’t think people will speak about them being a great team. I know you can get away with not winning those games, of course you can, but to be a great team, you’ve got to go and beat these teams. They won’t have beaten City, won’t have beaten Liverpool, United beat them."
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A historic double within reach
Regardless of the criticism, Arteta’s men are just a few games away from immortality. Winning the Premier League would be a landmark achievement, but the Gunners also have a Champions League final against PSG in Budapest on May 30 to look forward to. It remains a season of massive potential, and Scholes may have to reassess if Arsenal manage to get over the line.