The Torino v Parma match was Benjamin Cremaschi’s second consecutive start for the Emilia-Romagna side; the American midfielder, born in 2005, did not last long, however: manager Carlos Cuesta was forced to make his first substitution, bringing on Britschgi in the 11th minute.
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Parma: Cremaschi picks up an injury just a few minutes into the match against Torino and leaves the pitch in tears – what happened?
THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS
A few minutes earlier, Cremaschi had remained on the ground clutching his knee, drawing the attention of the bench after jumping for a high ball. It didn’t take long to realise that this was a serious injury, so much so that the former Inter Miami player, who had tried to play through the pain for a couple of minutes, began to cry, covering his face first with his hands and then with his shirt, clearly realising that he would be forced to take a significant break from the game.
CREMASCHI'S SEASON
Having arrived in Italy after the deal had already been officially announced due to the Under-20 World Cup, Cremaschi struggled to secure a place in the team until the very last few days: he made just seven appearances in Serie A (eight if you include his brief spell at Torino) and one in the Coppa Italia, totalling 214 minutes.