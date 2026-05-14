Ousmane Dembele addresses possibility of back-to-back Ballon d'Or wins after helping PSG clinch 2025-26 Ligue 1 crown

PSG traveled to Lens with one objective in mind: to officially secure the Ligue 1 title. Despite second-placed Lens' best efforts to delay the celebrations, the capital club proved too strong. For Dembele, it was another night of high-level output, having been named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season just days prior. The former Barcelona man provided the vital assist for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opening goal.

Speaking to beIN Sports immediately after the final whistle, the winger expressed his delight at the performance while maintaining a professional focus on the tasks ahead. He said: "Yes, that's it, we wanted to win here, but above all, we want to prepare for the [Champions League] final on May 30th. We needed to play a serious match; we have another one on Sunday, and we're going to celebrate because it's official, we're champions. We'll let loose a little, but not too much, because we play again in three days. We'll celebrate a bit and stay focused."