'I'm 100 per cent fit' - Ousmane Dembele confirms he's ready for Champions League final despite injury issue as Achraf Hakimi also set to start for PSG vs Arsenal

Speaking to the press as the first member of the PSG delegation to preview the showpiece, Dembele dismissed any lingering doubts about his condition and offered praise to their Premier League opponents: “I was never scared about missing the final. I had ten, fifteen days to prepare for it. We haven’t had much time off this season, so the coaching staff has done very well to manage it. I’m feeling 100% fit, and the rest of the squad is ready as well.

"Arsenal are a very good team, as we saw with their Premier League title win as well as in the league stage of this competition. They deserve it, they’re a very good team that plays well and is good in attack and defence. They’re also impressive when it comes to set pieces, everyone knows that.”