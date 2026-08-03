NWSL Power Rankings: Utah Royals and North Carolina Courage pour on goals, Gotham FC hold onto top spot

Just when the NWSL appeared to be settling into a pecking order, Week 15 threw another wrench into the standings. Midweek games always create some chaos, and the Kansas City Current experienced both sides of it. They put five goals past Racing Louisville before settling for one point in a 1-1 draw with Angel City in their second game of the week.

Washington continued to look every bit the Shield favorite, particularly in a midweek 1-0 win over the Utah Royals. Even after Sunday’s loss to San Diego, the Spirit remain one of the league’s most complete teams. Trinity Rodman is also approaching some of the best form we’ve seen from the star forward, scoring eight goals to move into the Golden Boot conversation. Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda still leads the race with 12 despite being away with Zambia at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It was a high-scoring week across the league. Utah rebounded from its loss to Washington by stunning Portland 5-1 on Sunday, while the North Carolina Courage made their own statement with a 5-0 demolition of Orlando on Friday.

Gotham FC also continue to find a way despite their growing injury list, which now includes Emily Sonnett after she was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Even without Sonnett, Gotham beat Bay FC 1-0 on Wednesday before edging the Houston Dash on Saturday thanks to Sam Kerr.

This week’s Power Rankings required plenty of movement, so here’s where all 16 clubs stand heading into another pivotal week...