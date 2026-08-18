Another weekend, another reminder that the NWSL rarely makes things easy but always makes them interesting.

Matchweek 17 delivered a little bit of everything: a Trinity Rodman screamer, a pair of five-goal thrillers, Sydney Leroux’s long-awaited return and a storybook comeback from Portland Thorns forward Caiya Hanks.

Gotham FC remain almost impossible to touch at the top of the standings, and the midseason addition of Sam Kerr has added another wow factor to an already loaded team. Kerr scored her third goal in seven appearances, and the Bats now sit six points clear of the second-place Washington Spirit with 43 points.

Elsewhere, Racing Louisville showed out, putting four goals past Boston Legacy in a statement 4-1 win. The Portland Thorns and Utah Royals also kept up their winning ways, with the Thorns defeating the Orlando Pride 2-1 and the Royals edging Bay FC 3-2.

The Golden Boot race still has Pride forward Barbra Banda leading the way with 12 goals, but Ashley Sanchez is knocking on the door with 11, while Rodman is right behind with 10.

GOAL ranks all 16 teams ahead of a midweek slate that could shake things up.