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Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

Norway player ratings vs Senegal: Erling Haaland punishes sloppy defending with brilliant brace as Vikings survive late scare to reach World Cup knockouts for first time since 1998

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Norway vs Senegal
Norway
Senegal
World Cup
E. Haaland
S. Mane

A match loaded with star power - Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Martin Ødegaard among them - needed an unlikely spark, and Norway backup right back Marcus Pedersen provided it after a tense opening 42 minutes. Then Haaland took over, twice powering past a bewildered Senegal defence to seal a 3-2 win and send Norway into the knockouts for the first time since 1998.

In front of a packed New York/New Jersey Stadium, with boisterous Norwegian fans rowing in unison like a Viking ship to fire up their side, it was Senegal who made the early noise. Martin Ødegaard delivered a dangerous free kick into the box, but Edouard Mendy reacted brilliantly, producing a sharp kick save to deny Norway a clear-cut chance.

Senegal had the early momentum, but Norway gradually began to press higher, forcing the Lions of Teranga into mistakes. Marcus Pedersen, who came on as a substitute for the injured Julian Ryerson, capitalized on one of them, pouncing on a poor backpass from Kalidou Koulibaly before finishing past a stranded Mendy to give Norway a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute.

After the break, Norway piled on the misery for Pape Thiaw's side. Haaland received a perfect through ball from Ødegaard and finished cleanly past Mendy in the 47th minute to double the lead. Senegal, though, offered a glimmer of hope six minutes later. They caught Norway on the counterattack, and after a clever backheel flick from Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr surged inside to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The celebrations were short-lived, especially with the Terminator lurking. Once again, Senegal failed to clear their lines in the box, and Haaland pounced. The towering 6-foot-4 striker met a low cross and tapped home from close range to restore Norway's two-goal cushion. From there, Norway appeared to be on cruise control, but Sarr refused to relent.

The winger capitalized on a defensive mistake from the opposition to cut the score to 3-2 two minutes into nine minutes of stoppage time. The finish revitalized a Senegal side that has been marred by controversy since the World Cup started.

According to Opta Sports, Haaland is just the sixth player in World Cup history to score multiple goals in each of his first two outings at the tournament, joining a list that includes Harry Kane in 2018 and Just Fontaine in 1958.

Norway, playing in their first World Cup since 1998, have now advanced to the knockout rounds. But they still have plenty to play for. They are level on points with France and sit second in Group I only on goal difference, with the two sides set to face off Friday with top spot on the line.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ørjan Nyland (5/10):

    Norway might have won, but it wasn't down to Nyland who struggled to stop either Senegal goal.

    Julian Ryerson (NA):

    Played just 12 minutes before exiting with an injury.

    Torbjørn Lysaker Heggem(7/10):

    Senegal scored two goals, but it wasn't down to Heggem's efforts as he had four clearances, two tackles, and a block.

    Kristoffer Ajer (8/10):

    Similar to his backline partner, Ajer was largely effective in slowing down Senegal - outside of Norway's mistakes. He had a monster 12 defensive contributions on the night and also stepped into midfield at times.

    David Møller Wolfe (6/10):

    Wolfe was the weak link of Norway's backline as Mane kept on blowing past him to create chances for his side.

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    Midfield

    Fredrik Aursnes (6/10):

    Quiet night in his 45 minutes of action, but was accurate in passing.

    Sander Berge (8/10):

    Norway's unsung hero on the night. His heat map showed he was all over the pitch and he made an impressive eight defensive contributions on the night. Whether it was timely tackles or key interceptions, Berge was a force Monday night.

    Martin Ødegaard(8/10):

    Assisted on the second goal which would ultimately be the winner, could have likely had more, too. Was a constant threat on set pieces and his movement helped create spaces for his team.

  • Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antonio Nusa (6/10):

    Nusa's potential was clear to see as his pace offered Norway another threat, but his end product was lacking. He wasn't able to dribble past Senegal's backline, but at least contributed in defence.

    Erling Haaland (9/10):

    BEST. STRIKER. IN. FOOTBALL. PERIOD. The imposing forward terrorized the Senegal backline with his pressing and there were multiple mistakes made by Senegal's backline, two of which were converted into goals. Outside of an opening 20 minutes, where he had just two touches, Haaland was ruthless.

    Alexander Sørloth (6/10):

    Was listless, which is partially not his fault as he's playing out of position at winger. Helped with pressing and in the air, but was ineffective on the attacking end.

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    Subs & Manager

    Marcus Pedersen (8/10):

    Never in anyone's wildest imagination would anyone expect Pederson to deliver the game's biggest moment, but he did to give Norway the early impetus.

    Patrick Berg (7/10):

    Came on at halftime and helped power Norway's attack in midfield, not misplacing a single pass. Would have been rated higher if he had contributed to defence.

    Andreas Schjelderup (6/10):

    Brought on to add more spark to Norway, failed to do so. Did offer additional pace after Nusa came off.

    Leo Ostigard (NA):

    Not enough to make an impact.

    Oscar Bobb (NA):

    Came on with just six minutes left.

    Ståle Solbakken (7/10):

    Has to be overjoyed by Norway's start and entry to the knockout rounds for the first time since 1998. Yet, he will have lingering concerns on the play of his starting goalkeeper and full backs - especially with France next.

World Cup
Norway crest
Norway
NOR
France crest
France
FRA
World Cup
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
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Iraq
IRQ