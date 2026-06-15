No samba in the swamp - How New York/New Jersey Stadium’s tight setup muted Brazil in odd World Cup opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Stand on one of the upper concourses of New York/New Jersey Stadium, peer out towards the distance, away from the field, and you will be greeted with a strange view. It's an industrial landscape: concrete, tarmac, dozens of shuttle buses, temporary tents, and, in the distance, a highway. There aren't many people. There isn't much activity. This stadium, less than 10 miles from New York City, feels isolated, remote - in a world of its own. Those were the conditions in which a World Cup match was played on Saturday evening.

Just under 12 months before, on June 15, 2025, it was a sea of life. There were green shirts everywhere, swarming the parking lot. There were barbecues and beer, dads looking on proudly at children as they knocked balls around and scampered into space. A man stood by a pickup truck, a chunky thing with the Portuguese flag meticulously painted onto the front. On the back was a 6-foot high, frighteningly life-like replica of Cristiano Ronaldo, bulging thigh muscles, one finger to his lips silencing a crowd that's not actually there and not actually watching him. People stopped for pictures. That car, dubbed the "siuuuu machine", was something of a sensation.

More importantly, though, that day felt like a vibe. The game ended 0-0. Porto and Palmeiras never looked like they wanted to win. But a football match happened, and the fans before - and after - ensured that there was something to remember. At the very least, it looked, felt and worked like a proper day out.

That was the Club World Cup, a tournament that was, in effect, a pretty poor test run for this year. Yet on the first day of the real thing in the New York/New Jersey area - the place where the final will be held - this expanded iteration of the World Cup proper felt dead. Everything was efficient, lifeless and sanitized. To be sure, everything ran smoothly for the masses. There were plenty of helpful people around. But the magic, energy and buzz of matchday? That was lost in a sea of corporate interest, crowd control, and security perimeters.