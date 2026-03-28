On the night of Saturday 27th to Sunday 28th March, Argentina played a pre-World Cup friendly against Mauritania. At the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires, the match ended 2–1 in favour of Lionel Scaloni’s side; the only Serie A player in the starting line-up was Como’s attacking midfielder Nico Paz: he started the match, scored a goal and was named man of the match. The 2004-born player scored the goal that made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark of the first half, doubling Enzo Fernandez’s opening goal.
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Nico Paz scores his first goal for Argentina, a free-kick watched by Messi: 2-1 against Mauritania, with Enzo Fernández also on the scoresheet
NICO PAZ'S GOAL
For Nico Paz, this was his first goal in an Argentina shirt: a free-kick from the edge of the box, struck low with his left foot towards the far post, taking advantage of a gap in the wall. And all this took place under the watchful eye of Leo Messi, who was on the bench and would come on at the start of the second half to replace the Como player. Among the players who could have taken that free-kick were Enzo Fernández and Thiago Almada; the three had a quick discussion to decide how to take it, and in the end Nico Paz slotted it home.
THE OTHER SERIE A PLAYER ON THE PITCH
No other players from our league came on during the match; Como midfielder Maximo Perrone was on the bench but remained on the sidelines for the full 90 minutes. In Mauritania’s starting line-up, however, Lecce midfielder Oumar Ngom was deployed in midfield in the initial 4-4-2 formation, before being substituted just over ten minutes before the end of the match. Argentina’s next match will also be a friendly against Zambia, scheduled for 1.15 am on the night of Tuesday 31 March to Wednesday 1 April.