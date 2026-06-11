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USMNT projected XIGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT projected starting XI vs. Paraguay: Is Chris Richards ready to start and will Sergino Dest take on a new role?

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USA vs Paraguay
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C. Pulisic
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T. Adams

Sergino Dest’s new role, Chris Richards’ fitness and late calls leave Pochettino with big decisions as GOAL projects the USMNT’s World Cup XI.

Speaking to reporters at the start of camp, USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked about his starting XI for the World Cup opener. Did he know it? Mostly, he said. When did he figure it out? Back in March. There was room for tweaks, he said, but, generally, he knew what his team would look like against Paraguay.

In the weeks since, he's kept that starting XI close to the chest. There are still several positions in the team that aren't fully clear, either due to injury or position battles going right on down to the wire.

With that said, GOAL takes a look at how Pochettino's USMNT could line up on Friday as they open their World Cup run...

  • United States Media AvailabilityGetty Images Sport

    GK: Matt Freese

    Pochettino has kept this race open, so it wouldn't be a complete surprise to see Matt Turner get the nod. It would be something of a surprise, though, given how much time and energy has been put into making Freese ready for this moment.

    Since the start of last summer, Freese has played in all but two games, with Turner playing three halves in those two games. To Freese's credit, he hasn't done anything to really lose the job in all of those games. He's looked more confident each time and, while there are legitimate reasons to be concerned given his relative lack of experience, all indications say he should be a perfectly fine starting goalkeeper this summer.

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  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LB: Antonee Robinson

    The USMNT will be hoping he didn't burn up all of his magic in the Germany friendly.

    Robinson's goal in the send-off game was an all-timer. It was also one that allowed Robinson to reannounce himself, in a way. For several years now, he's been limited by injuries and a lack of form caused by them. These last few months, he hasn't quite gotten back to his best - not until that Germany at least.

    If the 2024 version of Robinson takes the field this summer, the USMNT can reach a whole different level.

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CB: Tim Ream

    For the doubters, and there are plenty of them, it's worth rewatching the Germany game. Count how many times Ream is passed the ball in a panic, and count how many times Ream deals with the panic and pressure to get the U.S. out of a sticky situation.

    That's his value. Ream is unflappable, particularly on the ball, and his presence gives the U.S. a crucial safety net and release valve. Might his lack of pace be a problem at some point? It's surely possible, but you take that trade-off, though, because of all of the good things he can do.

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  • Chris Richards USMNT 2026Getty Images

    CB: Chris Richards

    This is the big question mark, isn't it? Richards says he's ready to go and, if he is, that's a huge boost to the USMNT.

    Realistically, Pochettino has to weigh some options here. Is Richards ready to play or is he ready to be Chris Richards? If it's the latter, he's a must-start. If it's the former, a decision will have to be made when comparing where Richards is physically to the other options in the team.

    The priority will be to get Richards back to 100 percent as soon as possible. If that's Friday, the U.S. will be a much better team.

  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    RB: Alex Freeman

    Whether you want to call this a right-back or a third center back, it doesn't really matter. What matters is Freeman's place in the team and the versatility that brings.

    Is Freeman still a bit raw? Yes, but his physical abilities help him overcome so many things in so many tough moments. Playing in this exact spot, he had good games against both Senegal and Germany, showing that he can play a more defensive role against elite teams. As a result, he should have the trust to start this one, too.

  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CM: Tyler Adams

    There are some concerns here. Adams hasn't been the best version of himself in these last two games, but the U.S. will need that version in this World Cup.

    Given his fitness issues down the stretch in the Premier League season, it makes some sort of sense. It'll be a benefit, then, that there's more time between games in this group stage. Adams is as crucial as ever for this team as he remains the one that sets the tone for this group.

  • United States v Germany - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CM: Weston McKennie

    We'll have to see what type of role McKennie plays. Will he be given freedom to roam and create chaos, or will be sit alongside his longtime friend and midfield partner Adams?

    Either way, McKennie is starting and, given his form this year, he could be a real difference-maker in this game.

  • Malik TillmanGetty

    CM: Malik Tillman

    Again, we'll have to see the role here. Tillman was excellent against Germany in a deeper role, one that allowed him to get on the ball and dictate a bit. In that role, he also pressed like a madman, which was so important against such a good Germany team.

    That performance showed why he should be in this XI. Tactically, it will be all about striking a balance, but Tillman just showed he can do just that.

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    LW: Christian Pulisic

    No need to discuss this one too much. Pulisic is starting and he's back in good form. If he can play at the level he did against Senegal, in particular, Paraguay will have headaches all night long.

  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026Getty/GOAL

    ST: Folarin Balogun

    A tough break for Ricardo Pepi, who has done more than enough to start and probably would at most other World Cups. Not this one, though. Not with Balogun playing like he is.

    The Monaco man is in-form, which is great. Even when he isn't, though, he brings the sort of presence that unlocks the USMNT attack. Pepi is a great change of pace off the bench, as is Haji Wright, but this is Balogun's moment to shine.

  • Sergino Dest, USMNTGOAL

    RW: Sergino Dest

    Again, we can debate exactly what this role is, but it's one where Dest has freedom, and Dest with freedom is fun to watch.

    Playing higher up the field with Freeman behind him, the PSV right back is allowed to create chaos in the attack. His ability to beat players off the dribble is so, so valuable and, the more Dest does it, the better he tends to play afterwards. With Dest high up, it takes some pressure off the rest of the attackers, which is why this has generally worked so well.

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