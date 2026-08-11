Getty Images Sport
New Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle warns fans that success will not happen overnight following summer squad upheaval
Ambitious approach amid major squad transition
Speaking at his official unveiling on Tuesday, Jaissle addressed the media for the first time since taking over at St James' Park. As reported by The Independent, he is fully aware of the huge challenge ahead after a summer that saw captain Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon leave.
Newcastle have also changed their transfer strategy, bringing in three outfield players under the age of 22: Bazoumana Touré, Sean Steur, and Aladji Bamba. Despite the loss of experience, the 38-year-old remains upbeat about the future. He stated: "We are ambitious. That’s the most important thing, also why I decided to come here. But this will not happen overnight."
- Getty Images Sport
Finding solutions to replace departing stars
The departures have created a noticeable void in the dressing room, placing pressure on the current squad to step up. Jaissle acknowledged the impact of losing such integral figures but refused to dwell on the negatives.
He explained: "The players who left the club, they were great players, great characters, experienced players and this is now a vacuum. Other players need to step in. It’s a big challenge, always when there’s a transition period, but it’s no time to complain. It doesn’t make sense to see the negative things. We want to see the chance in that situation and that’s our approach from day one." The German confirmed he has yet to appoint a new permanent captain.
Getting the best out of the current squad
Beyond seeking potential new additions like Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Jaissle is focused on improving the players already at his disposal. This includes striker Nick Woltemade, who joined Newcastle 12 months ago for a club-record £69 million fee.
Woltemade scored five goals in his first eight appearances but struggled to maintain his form. Addressing the player's situation, the head coach said: "I saw that he had a difficult period. From the first day, we talked a lot, he should leave the past behind. It’s something he cannot change. We are just looking forward. We find solutions, we do our best. Not only with Nick, with all the other players as well."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Newcastle and Jaissle?
Jaissle will now look to build momentum after securing a 2-1 friendly victory against Valencia during their recent training camp in Spain. Newcastle have a quick turnaround as they travel to Edinburgh to face Everton in a pre-season match on Wednesday. He will use these final preparations to evaluate the squad before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting