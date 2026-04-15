Manager Vincent Kompany stuck with the same starting line-up that faced Madrid. Within 35 seconds, a wayward pass from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer allowed Arda Güler to open the scoring. Aleksandar Pavlovic equalised in the 6th minute, but Güler curled in a direct free-kick to restore Real’s lead on 29 minutes.

Harry Kane equalised for Bayern just before the break (38’), only for Kylian Mbappé to restore Real’s lead shortly afterwards (42’). The match settled briefly after the break, yet tension soared late on. Eduardo Camavinga received a second yellow card in the 86th minute, Luis Diaz levelled in the 89th, and Michael Olise sealed a dramatic 4-3 win in stoppage time.

Full match report available here.