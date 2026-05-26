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NBA legend Michael Jordan leads tributes to Pep Guardiola at departing Man City manager's farewell party
Iconic manager receives grand send-off
An incredible crowd of 19,000 supporters gathered at the Co-Op Live arena for an emotional after-party following an open-top bus parade through the city streets. The event celebrated the historic achievements of the Man City men’s, women’s, and academy teams alongside their departing manager, whose decade-long tenure concluded with a domestic cup double. A procession of legendary club figures, including Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, helped present the staggering haul of silverware won under the Spaniard's guidance.
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Sporting icons offer moving praise
Via video message, NBA legend Jordan led the global tributes, and said: "I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career. Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations."
Golfer Tommy Fleetwood added: "You deserve whatever you are about to do next. It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing."
Veteran manager Neil Warnock also stated: "I can't quite believe you are leaving. I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile. The best manager I have ever seen."
Catalan genius delivers final farewell
The celebration featured surprise appearances from former captain Kompany and loanee Jack Grealish, alongside a shock four-year contract announcement from women's star Khadija Shaw.
Reflecting on his deep bond with the club during a final on-stage interview with Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, Guardiola said: "First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye. I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute. Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart."
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Etihad hierarchy faces daunting rebuild
City must now navigate a challenging transitional period as they enter the post-Guardiola era this summer. The board has already moved swiftly by reportedly agreeing a three-year deal with former assistant Enzo Maresca to become the new manager. The incoming Italian boss faces the immediate pressure of executing critical squad regeneration plans during the upcoming transfer window to maintain their elite competitive level across multiple fronts.