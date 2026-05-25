More naturally gifted than Lionel Messi? What it was like work with ‘artist’ Ronaldinho & AC Milan’s ‘Galacticos’ pack that included Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham & Kaka

Alongside Ronaldinho, Pirlo and Beckham, Senderos also got the chance to work with Paolo Maldini, Kaka, Alessandro Nesta, Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi. When it was put to him that training sessions in Milan must have been something else, the Swiss defender added: “Yes, it was incredible.

“Carlo Ancelotti was a great manager and he is a great manager and he was able to get the most out of these players, big personalities and get them to play together and get them to pull on the same string. This is really what made that team special.

“I remember arriving on my first day, a couple of players were leaving. One was going to Lazio, [Cristian] Brocchi, and then [Massimo] Oddo was going to Bayern Munich. I remember on that day, people were crying because they were losing part of their family. Losing two players who have been part of this group.

“These two guys were leaving and this really shocked me. I thought, these guys are not going to small clubs. They're going and continuing their career. The team was really losing part of their family and they really got me into the squad and into this group. I really felt strong towards everyone because it felt like a family.”