Napoli manager Antonio Conte spoke to DAZN ahead of the away match against Cagliari on Matchday 30 of the Serie A season: "We’ve been playing with a double pivot for a long time now, ever since we switched to a 4-3-2-1 formation. We’ve had to adapt many players; today we have both Lobotka and Gilmour, and our aim is to dictate the game and bring quality to the pitch."
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Napoli, Conte: "Qualifying for the Champions League isn't a given; it would be perfect to qualify every year. We sold Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and Zielinski – we could have collapsed"
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FINISHING SECOND AND THIRD?
"What’s been remarkable over these seven months is that we’ve consistently remained among the top teams despite the huge crisis. We’re in the running for a Champions League spot; it’s becoming crucial and nothing can be taken for granted. There are teams pushing hard from behind, so we need to be extremely careful and achieve this goal, which would be hugely significant given the season we’ve had. There’s also the Super Cup: it would be perfect for Napoli to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League every year."
NOTHING CAN BE TAKEN FOR GRANTED
"Of course, let’s not forget that the Napoli side that finished tenth had Osimhen, Kvara and Zielinski. We sold those players for a total of 80 million, just to give you an idea of how tough the Italian league is. We mustn’t underestimate what we’re achieving: we could have collapsed, but instead we’re still in the thick of it. Nothing can be taken for granted; there are nine games left and we need to get our players back to full fitness."