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Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri's 'chemistry' talked up by Lee Carsley after Arsenal duo shine in England U21s' thumping win over Moldova
Arsenal stars dismantle Moldova
England's U21s secured a convincing win in Norwich, largely propelled by the understanding between the two Gunners prospects. Lewis-Skelly, operating in an inverted left-back role, was the architect for Nwaneri’s opening goal and later provided a sublime assist for the midfielder’s second after a mazy 30-yard run. Their telepathic link-up play served as a defiant statement following a difficult period where both players have seen their senior opportunities at Arsenal restricted by intense squad competition.
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Carsley hails unique bond
England Under-21 head coach Carsley was quick to highlight the benefit of the pair's shared history within the Arsenal youth system. Having progressed through the age groups together, their ability to find one another in congested areas proved too much for the Moldovan defence to handle. Carsley stated: "I’ve seen Myles a lot in the age groups coming through, and him and Ethan, they’ve got a really good chemistry together. They seem to be able to find each other in pockets, and they’ve been very good on and off the pitch."
Navigating the path
The duo’s international brilliance coincides with a pivotal moment in their young careers, as Lewis-Skelly grapples with a lack of Premier League minutes and Nwaneri navigates a loan spell at Marseille. Despite their limited senior involvement this term, Carsley insists that providing them with international game time is essential for their development and rhythm.
He added: "[Myles] got fast-tracked very quickly, from Arsenal straight into the senior team, and he’s found himself in a position now where he’s getting a lack of minutes at Arsenal, so it was perfect timing for him. What I can control is the minutes I give him at an international level, and for him to do two 90s (90-minute matches) in a short amount of time sets him up nicely now, going back to Arsenal."
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What comes next?
Nwaneri will now return to France to aid Marseille’s push for a Ligue 1 top-four finish, while Lewis-Skelly rejoins an Arsenal squad locked in a high-stakes title race. The latter may find a rare opening in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI for the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton, a fixture that represents a vital audition for more regular league minutes. Both Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri will both still hold out some hope of catching the eye of senior England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of this summer's World Cup.