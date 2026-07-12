Morgan Rogers reacts to ‘ridiculous’ discussion surrounding Jude Bellingham as England No.10 battle dominated by six-goal World Cup superstar

Bellingham continued his sensational World Cup form by scoring twice in England’s 2-1 quarter-final victory over Norway, matching a 40-year-old record held by Diego Maradona. By netting a brace for the second consecutive knockout game, the Real Madrid icon mirrored the feat achieved by the Argentine legend during the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

The 23-year-old was the driving force behind the Three Lions' comeback against a Norway side led by Erling Haaland. In a performance that combined clinical finishing with midfield dominance, Bellingham recorded seven successful dribbles and drew numerous fouls, proving to be an irrepressible force as England booked their place in the final four.



