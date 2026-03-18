Moretto - Giuntoli is looking for a new club: Gasperini rates him highly, but there is interest from the Premier League

The current Roma side is defined by the tension between Gian Piero Gasperini’s demands and the decisions made by Frederic Massara, but by the end of the season this dichotomy could be broken.





For the past few days, as reported by Matteo Moretto via Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, the name of Cristiano Giuntoli, former sporting director at Juventus and Napoli, has been circulating widely as a strong candidate for the role of head of the Giallorossi’s sporting department.





Football, the transfer market and more: find it all in our betting section, with tips for today’s and tomorrow’s ready-made betting slips.



