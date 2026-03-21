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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, Pavlovic on the penalty involving Simeone: "I don't know what to say. If my goal was a fluke, then so was the penalty..."

The comments from the player who scored the Rossoneri’s goal regarding the subsequent penalty.

Milan returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home victory over Torino at San Siro, in a match counting towards the 30th round of the Serie A season. The star of the show was Strahinja Pavlovic, who scored the Rossoneri’s spectacular opening goal in the first half and was also responsible for the foul on Simeone that led to a penalty being awarded (following a VAR review by referee Fourneau) in favour of Torino, who brought the game back to life in the closing minutes.

The Rossoneri centre-back himself later commented on the match and spoke to DAZN, focusing in particular on the penalty incident: “Today I did everything – a great goal, a penalty… But today’s MVP is Fofana.”

  • THE GOAL

    Pavlovic highlights the element of luck in his goal in this match: “A great goal, but a lucky one (he laughs, ed.).” Fofana then chimes in: “In training he shoots from all over the place, so it’s not down to luck.”

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  • THE PENALTY

    He then went on to comment on the penalty awarded for the accidental push on Simeone: “I didn’t see Simeone; my arm was outstretched, but I didn’t see him. I don’t know what to say. If the goal was a fluke, then so was the penalty

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