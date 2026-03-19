Milan are determined not to drop any more valuable points in the race for Champions League qualification and are preparing thoroughly for their upcoming fixtures. Against Torino, Allegri will have Rabiot back after he served a one-match suspension in the last league game against Lazio. The Rossoneri’s schedule also includes an important development for a midfielder who has proved vital to the footballing philosophy brought to the club by the Livorno-born manager: Loftus-Cheek.
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Milan: good news for Allegri – Loftus-Cheek has been fitted with a protective brace and will try to be fit for the match against Napoli
LOFTUS-CHEEK DEVICE
Loftus-Cheek has been sidelined since 22 February following an injury that resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of his jaw and the loss of several teeth. The player underwent surgery immediately. According to information obtained by our editorial team, the midfielder will soon be able to use a protective device that will allow him to return to training with Allegri’s squad during the international break.
RETURN MATCH AGAINST NAPOLI
Milan’s aim is to have Loftus-Cheek back on the pitch in record time. If everything goes to plan, the former Chelsea player will be available to Allegri for the match against Napoli on Monday 6 April.
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