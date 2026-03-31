Milan: Andrej Kostic’s move from Partizan Belgrade is now official. The cost of the deal; he will play for Milan Futuro

Yesterday, the vice-president of the Serbian club called an extraordinary general meeting because he was completely unaware of the deal. Former Fiorentina player Mijatovic said he was stunned by what had happened: “Regarding the reports of Andrej Kostic’s transfer to Milan, I feel compelled to address, first and foremost, the Partizan fans, but also the wider sporting public. And to make it absolutely clear that I completely distance myself from this decision. I state, in all responsibility, that I was not consulted in any way regarding the transfer of Andrej Kostic and that I have never even seen Milan’s offer. I emphasise that, even if I had been involved in the decision-making process, I would have made it clear and unequivocal to all members of the Board of Directors that I was absolutely opposed to accepting such a derisory offer. This behaviour constitutes a serious breach of the club’s articles of association, given that, by virtue of my role and my clearly defined responsibilities, I am in charge of the club’s entire sporting sector, including matters relating to transfer policy and player development. [Mijatovic to the sportske portal]. Is this how the club intends to operate in future? By selling its most promising players on free transfers? You have taken this decision despite the fact that the rest of the Board of Directors, led by Rasim Ljajic, is aware that over the past few months I have had intensive contacts and discussions with representatives of various teams from the five major European leagues regarding some of our young players, including Kostic. And that I have made it clear to everyone that all our players have multi-million-euro release clauses and that the club’s policy is to properly capitalise on their talent and footballing potential. I believe that this transfer has set a dangerous precedent, which will have an extremely negative impact on the perceived value of our young players in the football market.

As Vice-President of one of the largest sporting institutions in this region, Partizan Football Club, I expect the utmost transparency not only regarding this transfer, but also regarding the entire management of the club, and I expect this to happen as soon as possible. At the same time, I appeal once again to the rest of the management so that, given the evident inability to secure the financial resources necessary for the club’s normal functioning, and in a manner that does not harm its interests or violate statutory principles, an Extraordinary General Meeting of the club be convened as soon as possible and without delay in order to clearly define the path and strategy that a club as important and serious as FK Partizan should follow.”