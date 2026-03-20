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Milan, Allegri: "Leao? Let's put what happened behind us; Gimenez will be called up"

Massimiliano Allegri previews Saturday’s early kick-off between his Milan side and Torino at the usual pre-match press conference

Just 24 hours to go until Milan v Torino, a crucial match to revive the Rossoneri’s hopes of climbing the table. Massimiliano Allegri previewed the clash against D’Aversa’s Granata at the pre-match press conference held at Milanello.


Luka Modric brought his 2018 Ballon d’Or to Casa Milan. Is this a symbol of his already strong bond with Milan?

“Luka has arrived and brought quality on a technical level, but above all on a human and professional level, especially for the younger lads. To see a player, a man – Luka is 40 years old – with such passion and love for what he does is incredible. This creates enthusiasm and brings positivity to the environment.”

  • ON THE LEAO SITUATION, THE MEDICAL UPDATE AND PULISIC

    How is Gimenez? How is Leao doing after the incident in Rome? What’s the mood like?

    “After an argument, there are always excuses. These things happen during a season where points matter a great deal. The only thing to do is stay calm; we have an important match tomorrow before the break. It’s difficult because Torino have been getting good results since D’Aversa arrived. Let’s put what happened behind us; we need to focus on tomorrow. Gimenez is fine; he’ll be in the squad tomorrow.”

    Is the Scudetto race over?

    "It’s normal that the defeat to Lazio... That’s what makes football wonderful; everyone thought Inter had dropped two points, but instead... They hold their own destiny in their hands for the Scudetto, and we do for the Champions League. We have to focus on one game at a time. Then, when the maths says Inter have won the Scudetto and Milan are in the Champions League, we won’t be able to win the Scudetto anymore and we won’t be able to qualify for the Champions League.”

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  • LEAGUE TABLE, MODRIĆ AND PULISIC AGAIN

    The Leao-Pulisic partnership:

    “As for the Leao-Pulisic duo, they’ve had a season marred by injuries; one missed pre-season, the other had a good pre-season but was then out for two months. Now it’s important to perform well in the final two months. Pulisic is in good shape; physically speaking, he put in a good performance in Rome. He’s lacking precision in his shooting, but he’ll get it back. Rafa has nine goals; there are still a few games left and he could reach double figures. But now we have everyone available; to play, we need to wake up. Everyone.”

    Modric’s future:

    "The club will speak to him. It depends on him. He has a World Cup to play in... In the meantime, let’s let him play, let him enjoy himself."


    The league table:

    "We need to look ahead but also behind us. That’s what makes football wonderful: balance is key. Until you’ve achieved your goal, you must stay focused on it. We need to pick up points tomorrow to take a small step forward. Against Lazio we could have been more clinical and we paid dearly for it. Tomorrow we need to play a disciplined game, without overdoing it, and with the aim of taking home the three points."

    Pulisic’s missed passes to Leao. What’s needed to improve their understanding?

    "That whoever has the ball needs to see who’s unmarked (laughs, ed.). He didn’t give him that ball because he didn’t see him. But it’s happened other times too. In football, the difference is made by the choice in that final pass. I told Leao: ‘He didn’t see you, otherwise he’d have given it to you.’ It wasn’t that difficult."


    How did you manage to get 60 points with the difficulties in attack – namely Pulisic not scoring since 28 December and Leao with groin pain?

    Because the team worked as a unit. We’ve had injury problems in the forward line, but we’re not dwelling on the past. I’ve reviewed the match against Lazio; there were technical errors in the final 30 metres. We conceded a goal that could have been avoided, but these things happen. Tomorrow we have a tough match; we need all the lads who are fit. We hope to have Loftus-Cheek and Gabbia back, and Gimenez will improve his fitness. We need to put individual goals at the service of the team, otherwise we’ll be fighting for a Champions League spot after eight months.”

  • ON THE PRESSURE, OPEN VAR, FULLKRUG AND LEAO

    Was the team under too much pressure in Rome? Are you worried about a psychological backlash?

    “There mustn’t be a backlash, partly because we made a few mistakes that we need to try and avoid, and we need to be more clinical up front. We had some good chances, but we also conceded two or three in the same way. We’ve worked on it, and tomorrow we hope to put in a better defensive performance. In the first half we conceded nine counter-attacks, the highest number this season. But the Lazio match was a continuation of the Cremona game, which had already been a disjointed affair. The derby is different; you have a different focus. We need to return to our composure and stay organised, which is our strength."

    Should we stick with Leao and Pulisic or give Fullkrug a chance as the lone striker in the box?

    "There are plenty of solutions to consider after the match. So far, Gimenez hasn’t been available and lacks match fitness; in fact, during the break we’ll see if we can organise a game for him. If, 20 minutes from the end, you need someone with those qualities, you only have one. So you either play him from the start or at the end. Everyone is fit; we need everyone. From here to the end, having five strikers available is very important.”

    On Leao:

    "He can easily play as a centre-forward; just look at the runs he made on Sunday, against Inter and Cremona, with those deep runs. When the play opens up, he feels a bit more at ease, but when he drifts wide and doesn’t get the ball, he drops out of the game a bit..."

    They want to scrap VAR, what do you think?

    "I don’t know, they’ll decide. The fewer changes, the better. I believe the referee is there, and they’re good at their job. Let them referee. Balance must prevail in all situations. There’s a fine line between VAR intervention and the referee; it might tip the balance. When they find the right understanding between them, then the referee will be even more at ease. But the referees are good; in recent matches they’ve been doing better. Guida refereed well, he let things go, he didn’t blow the whistle for minor fouls and that’s how it should be – football is a physical game. There are lots of young referees; they need to gain experience. Older referees have more experience and control over the situation.”



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