Michael Carrick 'very affected' by Sir Alex Ferguson health scare as legendary ex-Man Utd boss taken to hospital after falling ill at Old Trafford

Carrick, who spent seven successful years playing under Ferguson, revealed that the news of the 84-year-old’s health scare hit him hard. Despite the pressure of the Premier League match against Liverpool, the Scotsman’s well-being was at the forefront of the interim manager's mind throughout the afternoon.

“I haven’t got any updates so I don’t know the latest. I did hear about it before the game so I was aware about that,” Carrick said after United's 3-2 victory. “All I can say is I was very affected by it the news. I hope he is all right. We hope him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best and hopefully the result gives him a good boost.”

Per The Independent, Ferguson is thought to be recovering and should soon be able to return home for further rest.



