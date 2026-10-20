Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Michael Carrick confirms severe Manchester United injury crisis ahead of crucial Como clash

M. Carrick
Manchester United
Como vs Manchester United
Como
Champions League

Manchester United are dealing with a mounting injury crisis ahead of their Champions League match against Como. Manager Michael Carrick faces severe defensive headaches, with up to seven key players sidelined and others suspended. Enduring a challenging six-game winless run, the club must quickly find solutions and potentially rely on returning stars or youth academy prospects.

  • Carrick confirms United injury woes

    Man Utd have suffered massive injury blows ahead of their Champions League tie with Como on Wednesday. Following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United that extended their winless streak to six matches, Carrick confirmed multiple absentees.

    Lisandro Martinez was substituted with a thigh problem, joining Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, and Marcus Rashford on the sidelines. Carrick stated: "A bit of a mixed bag, we've got quite a few missing." The timing is difficult for the club, who previously beat Sabah 4-0 before losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.

  • Leny Yoro Manchester United 2026-27 EvertonGetty

    Martinez and Mainoo recovery timelines

    The defensive department is particularly vulnerable for Manchester United. Leny Yoro is unavailable due to suspension following his red card against Atletico, complicating matters further.

    Carrick provided specific updates on his unavailable personnel, confirming short-term and long-term absences. He explained: "[Martinez] is not that bad, but he is not with us. Kobbie, we're looking at another 10 days or so, and Luke a little bit longer than that. We have a bit of illness and injuries. Ayden is ill. Marcus is still feeling a hip issue that we're trying to overcome."

  • Amass opportunity and De Ligt return

    This severe defensive dilemma could accelerate Matthijs de Ligt’s return to the starting lineup, as the centre-back has not featured since undergoing back surgery last November. Alternatively, youth players like Dan Armer, Jaydan Kamason, or Harry Amass could step up.

    On Amass, Carrick noted: "Yeah, for sure [he could feature]. That is why he's with us, he's right in contention. At some point players need an opportunity." Regarding attacking options, Benjamin Sesko remains out. Carrick added: "We're hoping soon that we have a clear picture. I'm not trying to delay it, hopefully by the end of the week we will have something clearer. There has been some work going on."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Manchester United Training SessionGetty Images Sport

    What is next for Man Utd?

    Man Utd must hastily patch together a resilient lineup to navigate Wednesday's crucial European test in Italy. Following the clash against Como, Carrick will urgently await further medical assessments on his sidelined stars, hoping for key reinforcements ahead of their upcoming domestic weekend fixture.

Next matches
COM

COM

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN