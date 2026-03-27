Meeting ahead of the Polish national team’s match: Top club reportedly going all out for Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski

According to reports, a meeting took place between Lewandowski and Juventus officials on the sidelines of the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania (2–1). It is said that the possibility of the 37-year-old wearing the Juventus shirt from next summer was discussed.

Lewandowski’s contract with his club, FC Barcelona, expires at the end of the season. Following numerous reports in recent weeks and months suggesting a departure, ESPN recently reported that the Catalans intend to keep the Polish striker and instead cash in on his strike partner Ferran Torres.

The 37-year-old has always remained tight-lipped about his future, merely stating that both staying at Barca and a move to another club were possibilities for him. “I don’t know. Because I have to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right moment yet,” he said in early March.