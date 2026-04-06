'We were happy!' - Sporting CP star insists squad felt no betrayal over Viktor Gyokeres' Arsenal move as Swedish striker gears up for Champions League reunion

When asked if the squad felt abandoned or betrayed by the move, Araujo provided a definitive answer regarding the dressing room's stance. "Betrayed by Gyokeres? No. The group and I were happy for him, he deserved it," he said. "He did something incredible for Sporting. Personally, and I think the whole group was happy for his departure. I wish him the best."

That incredible impact is clear from his statistics. After joining from Coventry for €24 million in 2023, the forward registered 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 matches over two seasons for the Portuguese side. Before leaving for Arsenal in a €66.9m deal last July, he helped the club win two league titles, a domestic cup, and claimed back-to-back top scorer awards.