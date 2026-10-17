Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The Italian shot-stopper had a relatively quiet afternoon despite conceding twice. He could do little about Maeda’s equaliser and was sent the wrong way for Flemming's late penalty. He recorded just one save throughout the match as City's structural dominance limited Ipswich to just three shots on target.

Matheus Nunes - 7/10

Nunes operated effectively in the engine room, providing the verticality needed to break through Ipswich’s low block. He was tidy on the ball and diligent in his defensive tracking before being substituted late on for tactical freshness

Nico O'reilly - 6/10

A steady performance from the youngster before being replaced by Josko Gvardiol in the 61st minute. He showed good technical security but occasionally struggled with the directness of Ouattara on the flank.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The captain was a vocal presence throughout, organising the back three in possession. He was physically dominant in his duels and ensured that City remained calm even after Ipswich equalised early in the first half.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

Guehi provided his usual composure in the defensive line, helping City maintain a high line to squeeze the play. He was diligent in his positioning and helped manage the transitions when Ipswich looked to break through Maeda and Emersonn.