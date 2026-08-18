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Manchester City suffer major injury blow as Jeremy Doku ruled out of Premier League opener against Bournemouth
Calf injury rocks Maresca's plans
Manchester City have been hit with a significant setback ahead of the new Premier League campaign as Doku has been ruled out of the club's opening match against Bournemouth.
The Belgian forward sustained the injury during the disappointing Community Shield defeat to Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, where he was replaced at half-time by Jack Grealish.
While the exact duration of his absence remains unclear, Nieuwsblad suggest that Doku has suffered a calf injury that could keep him out of action for several weeks.
The timing could not be worse for new manager Enzo Maresca, who is preparing for his first competitive league game in charge at the Etihad Stadium. Adding to the frustration is the fact that the issue appears to be linked to previous fitness problems. There is growing concern within the club that this is not an isolated incident but rather a lingering consequence of Doku's FIFA World Cup campaign with Belgium.
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Transfer market pressure intensifies
Doku’s absence arrives at a moment of significant transition and perceived vulnerability for the Citizens. The squad has already been weakened by Rodri’s high-profile departure to Barcelona, while Tijjani Reijnders has moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al Qadsiah.
With no immediate replacements arriving, the injury to a key attacking threat further limits Maresca’s tactical options. The situation is complicated by the expected departure of Savinho, who has been heavily linked with an £85m move to Tottenham Hotspur. Without Doku and potentially Savinho, the burden on City’s remaining wide players will be immense.
Tactical reshuffle for Bournemouth clash
With Doku definitely unavailable for the visit of the Cherries, Maresca must quickly identify the best way to maintain City's attacking potency. One potential solution involves Antoine Semenyo, who struggled on the right flank against Arsenal but has shown flashes of brilliance elsewhere.
During the club's pre-season tour, Semenyo looked frightening operating from the left-hand side, which is the role Doku usually occupies. Reverting the Ghana international to his more effective position could provide the directness and shooting threat City will miss in the Belgian’s absence.
Semenyo demonstrated his value during the summer with a particularly impressive display against Atletico Madrid, where he provided a high-quality assist for Omar Marmoush. While Jack Grealish remains an option to start on the left, his lacklustre cameo in the Community Shield has led to calls for Maresca to trust the inform Semenyo.
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A season of high stakes
The loss of a primary 1v1 specialist is a blow to any side, but the expectations at the Etihad remain as high as ever. Fans are divided on whether the current group can absorb these hits, especially with a new managerial era beginning under Maresca.
Ultimately, the medical team will be working around the clock to ensure Doku’s calf issue does not become a recurring theme throughout the season. The Belgian’s explosive style of play makes him susceptible to muscular injuries, and City will be cautious not to rush him back prematurely.
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