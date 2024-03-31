Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars 2022Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Mallory Swanson is back! USWNT star scores first goal since injury return as strike earns Chicago Red Stars a draw against NWSL rivals Orlando Pride

Chicago Red StarsNWSLOrlando Pride vs Chicago Red StarsOrlando PrideWomen's football

Mallory Swanson came back with a bang as she scored her first goal for Orlando Pride since returning from a knee injury.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Swanson back in action after a long injury layoff
  • Scored her first goal of the 2024 NWSL season
  • Chicago Red Stars and Orlando Pride played out a 1-1 draw

Editors' Picks