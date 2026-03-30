Lukaku: "The truth is, I'm injured. I'm not turning my back on Napoli, but I need to be 100% fit."

After days of speculation and rumours surrounding Romelu Lukaku’s absence from Naples, the possible ultimatums and threats of legal action, the Belgian striker has spoken out directly to clarify his situation. In a post on his Instagram account, he has come forward to reveal why he is extending his stay in Belgium.





The former Inter and Roma player revealed that he wasnot feeling well and had undergone tests in Belgium with doctors and personal trainers, which revealed inflammation in his hip flexor. Hence his decision to undergo rehabilitation at home rather than in Naples, so that he can be “100% fit”. Lukaku did, however, make it clear that he “will never turn his back on Napoli”.