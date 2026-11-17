Lucy Bronze poised for Lionesses milestone as Sarina Wiegman calls up two new faces for England's decisive Women's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine
Bronze set for 150th England cap as two new talents hope for first
Bronze is currently on 148 England caps but could become just the third woman in team history to hit the 150 mark if she plays in both games against Ukraine, which will take place on December 1 and 5. Only Fara Williams and Jill Scott sit above the iconic full-back in the list of most appearances for the Lionesses.
In contrast, there will also be two names in the same squad that do not have a single cap to their name, after Sarina Wiegman handed first call-ups to London City Lionesses striker Isobel Goodwin and Chelsea goalkeeper Katie Cox, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. The latter takes the place of Anna Moorhouse in the squad, who has not played a minute of football since joining Manchester City on loan in the summer transfer window.
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Bolstering the centre forward options
Goodwin's call-up comes amid a lack of real depth at centre forward, though Wiegman has recalled Aggie Beever-Jones to the squad after she missed out last time. The Chelsea star was coming back from an injury then but has played more in recent weeks and ended her 13-month Women's Super League goal drought with a strike against Charlton at the start of the month.
Poppy Pattinson is also recalled for the first time since March, with Niamh Charles absent after missing Man City's last two games, while Grace Clinton and Ella Toone are both in the squad after missing out on the initial one last month, though both were later called up amid injuries. Their inclusions come amid Lucia Kendall, who was unavailable for Aston Villa at the weekend, missing out in midfield.
That area of the pitch is also bolstered by the continued presence of Erica Parkinson and Lexi Potter, the two rising young talents who both debuted during the two-legged tie with Greece in the last camp.
Lauren James is another notable absentee, after she picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month.
England Lionesses squad in full
Goalkeepers: Katie Cox (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Chelsea), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Liverpool)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Poppy Pattinson (London City Lionesses), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Erica Meg Parkinson (North Carolina Courage), Lexi Potter (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Arsenal), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Isobel Goodwin (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
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World Cup qualification to be decided as England take on Ukraine
After failing to secure the one automatic qualification spot in a tough group with Spain, finishing second, England have had to navigate the play-off rounds of Europe's World Cup qualifiers. The Lionesses came through the first round with ease, beating Greece by a convincing 8-1 aggregate scoreline after a two-legged tie, and now the winner of the upcoming tie with Ukraine will confirm whether or not they will be in Brazil for next year's World Cup.
England will be favourites, not just as the two-time European champions who sit fourth in the FIFA World Rankings, compared to Ukraine who are 32nd and have never played at a Women's World Cup, but also because they beat their upcoming opponent twice in the group stages of qualifying earlier this year - 6-1 in March and 3-0 in June.
Ukraine's home leg, the first leg, will take place in Spain on December 1, amid the ongoing conflict at home, with England to host the second leg at Wembley on December 5.
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