Love Island star Montel McKenzie reveals when Alisha Lehmann romance blossomed & how Maya Jama became 'inspirational' in Baller League

McKenzie has told the Daily Mail of working alongside two familiar faces: “All the managers, they actually have a head coach as well, that's somebody from a football background. Every team is different, but they take the training sessions and are more involved with picking the players.

“But the managers, obviously if you have an ex-pro they will add. Obviously, we had Alisha, she knows about football so she was giving her piece on how we were playing. Then if you have Maya, she's more inspirational, give us a little team talk before the game and boosts our confidence.

“It was sick. I knew Maya already from the show, but when they give you the energy on the sideline just giving you that push. Just seeing them there makes you play better. Tactically maybe not so much as they are not so involved. But their spirit on the sidelines was nice for us boys.

“All the managers, they don't want to feel like the character they are known for. They want to be a bit more serious. At the end of the day the players are taking it serious, so when your manager is messing around it doesn't set the right tone. After season one, I said I couldn't play for a manager pulling stunts. I'm genuinely there to win.”