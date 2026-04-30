Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in line for shock transfer to European giants to play alongside ex-Man City star

In a twist that few saw coming, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly positioned themselves at the front of the queue to land Salah. While the Liverpool legend has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for several seasons, reports from Turkey suggest he is not ready to leave European football just yet. According to A Spor, Fenerbahce officials have already held two meetings with Salah's representatives to discuss a potential deal.

The 33-year-old is set to depart Anfield this summer following a legendary nine-year spell. Although he initially extended his contract until 2027, the club has agreed to allow him to move on a free transfer as part of a mutual farewell. Fenerbahce are reportedly aware of the financial requirements needed to secure the winger, as Salah is said to be seeking a salary in the region of £333,000-per-week - a figure that would keep him among the game's highest earners.