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FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-VILLAREALAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Liverpool player ratings vs Villarreal: Mac Allister and teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha star as Reds edge seven-goal thriller

Player ratings
Liverpool
A. Mac Allister
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Villarreal
Champions League

Liverpool maintained their perfect Champions League record with a breathless 4-3 victory over Villarreal on a chaotic European night at Anfield.

The Reds were stunned early when Georges Mikautadze opened the scoring just four minutes in, and Sergi Cardona doubled the visitors' lead before the half-hour mark. Refusing to fold, Andoni Iraola’s men leaned into their tactical persistence; Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back with a header before Ronald Araujo levelled the scores in first-half stoppage time.

The momentum shift was fully realized in the second half following the introduction of Florian Wirtz. Mac Allister secured his brace in the 65th minute, and Wirtz swiftly added a fourth just three minutes later. While a late strike from Tani Oluwaseyi -set up by a dangerous Ayoze Pérez cross- ensured a nervous finale, the hosts held firm to secure their third consecutive win, climbing to second place with nine points.

Meanwhile, Villarreal dropped to 19th with just three points. The attacking output was sublime, yet the defensive transitions will remain a point of scrutiny. Here, we review the Liverpool player ratings from an unforgettable encounter.

  • Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker - 5.5/10

    A difficult evening for the Brazilian, who was beaten three times from just five shots on target. While he could do little about the clinical nature of Villarreal's finishes, he looked unusually unsettled during the visitors' rapid counter-attacks in the first half but made a crucial save against Santiago Mouriño to prevent further damage.

    Ronald Araujo - 7.5/10

    The Uruguayan showed exactly why he has adapted so quickly to life on Merseyside. Beyond his defensive duties, he rose highest to score a vital equaliser (45+2') just before the interval, shifting the momentum entirely. He was replaced by Florian Wirtz at half-time in a decisive tactical shift.

    Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7/10

    A game of two halves for the Greek full-back. He struggled initially with the positioning of Villarreal’s wide players, particularly during the sequence leading to the second goal. However, he provided the crucial assist for Mac Allister’s first goal in the 36th minute with a well-measured corner and grew significantly into the attacking phases.

    Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10

    A testing night for the young defender. He showed flashes of his ball-playing ability but was occasionally caught out by the movement of Mikautadze and Santi Comesaña. Substituted for Joe Gomez in the 74th minute to solidify the backline.

    Virgil van Dijk - 5.5/10

    An unusually erratic first half from the captain, whose badly misplaced header gifted Mikautadze the opening goal in the 4th minute. He was also collectively culpable for the massive gap that led to Cardona's strike. However, his recovery runs in the second half were essential in preventing Villarreal from completing a late comeback.

  • Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister - 9.5/10

    The undisputed player of the match. Mac Allister demonstrated elite late-arrival timing in the box, scoring with a fine header in the 36th minute and adding a clinical second off the crossbar in the 65th minute. His ability to link play and sustain pressure allowed Liverpool to dominate possession at 53% and rack up 22 total shots.

    Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

    A tidy performance in the engine room upon returning from his domestic ban. He provided the structural integrity that allowed the more advanced midfielders to roam. He helped Liverpool recycle the ball effectively before comfortably shifting into a deeper right-sided role in the second half.

    Trey Nyoni - 7.5/10

    The youngster showed composure beyond his years in a high-stakes environment. He was dynamic throughout, linking the midfield and attack brilliantly, and came agonizingly close to scoring with a fierce strike that whistled past the post before making way for James McConnell in the 81st minute.

  • Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Cody Gakpo - 8/10

    Gakpo was a constant thorn in the side of the Villarreal defence, creating chaos on the left flank. He delivered a perfectly weighted assist for Wirtz’s goal in the 68th minute and was heavily involved in the build-up to Liverpool's first.

    Rio Ngumoha - 9/10

    An electrifying performance on the European stage. The 18-year-old was a nightmare for Sergi Cardona, completing his dribbles and registering two outstanding assists—setting up Araujo’s equaliser and Mac Allister’s second goal. He departed to a standing ovation in the 74th minute.

    Lewis Koumas - 6/10

    Worked hard to stretch the Villarreal backline and almost got on the end of a dangerous cross in the second half, but found clear-cut chances hard to come by. He was substituted for Alexander Isak in the 66th minute as Iraola looked for more physical presence upfront.

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  • Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Florian Wirtz - 8.5/10

    Introduced at half-time for Araujo, Wirtz completely changed the dynamic of the attack. He secured Liverpool's fourth goal in the 68th minute with a neat finish through Renato Veiga's legs, proving his worth as an elite game-changer between the lines.

    Alexander Isak - 6/10

    Came on in the 66th minute for Koumas. He provided a different focal point for the attack and blazed a rising 20-yard shot over the bar as Liverpool looked to kill the game.

    Joe Gomez - 6/10

    Substituted on in the 74th minute for Jacquet to provide defensive stability alongside Van Dijk.

    Bradley Barcola - 6/10

    A 74th-minute introduction for Ngumoha. He used his pace to keep Villarreal occupied on the break, though the Reds did concede a late goal while he was on the pitch.

    James McConnell - N/A

    Came on for the final nine minutes plus stoppage time. Not enough time to warrant a full rating.

    Andoni Iraola - 8/10

    His half-time introduction of Florian Wirtz and shifting Gravenberch was a tactical masterstroke that turned a chaotic first half into a dominant second-half display. While the defensive setup in the first 30 minutes was alarming, his decisive mid-game adjustments secured a vital victory and maintained the team's perfect European record.

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