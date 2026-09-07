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‘Liverpool missed out’ - Aston Villa trump rivals on transfer front as former defender reacts to forced refresh after Emi Martinez, Youri Tielemans & Ollie Watkins sales
PSR problems for Villa
With Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) posing plenty of headaches in the West Midlands, despite becoming top-four challengers and major trophy winners, Villa always knew that they were treading a fine line between construction and demolition work.
Plenty of the latter has been carried out of late, on the field and in the stands, with several high-profile figures bidding farewell to Villa Park. Youri Tielemans was among the first to depart, as the Belgian midfielder headed to Manchester United.
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Rogers & Watkins among those sold
A British record transfer fee was then generated when selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, before Lucas Digne linked up with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. The mass exodus did not stop there, with Ezri Konsa joining Arsenal, Emi Martinez following Rogers to Stamford Bridge and Ollie Watkins becoming another notable addition for the Saudi Pro League.
Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, Matteo Ruggeri, Leon Goretzka, Nicolas Jackson, Alejandro Garnacho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ibrahim Mbaye have helped to plug some of those gaps, while 24-year-old New Jersey-born Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is considered to be a particularly shrewd addition.
Suzuki is a shrewd addition
Warnock admits as much, with the former Villans defender - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Gambler Media - saying when asked if a destabilising turnaround may actually prove beneficial in the long run: “I think the hard thing is you want to do it in dribs and drabs, don't you?
“But it's just come to a point where it's six players out of the starting team from the Europa League final that have left the football club. All your experience is in that.
“I completely understand Emi Martinez. He's been wanting to get away from the football club for a while. I actually think they've got a brilliant goalkeeper in Suzuki in that position. I was at the World Cup and did his game against Brazil. I thought he was brilliant in that game. I think he probably could have done better with the first goal, but his distribution is brilliant. I look at Liverpool [with Alisson heading towards free agency] and think, you missed one there, if I'm being completely honest.
“But, yeah, it's not an ideal situation. What you will find with Unai Emery is it's the right man to build that football club again, build that team, that understanding of how to play. I think they'll be in a better position in the next two or three years, rather than the short term. But the next two or three years, I think it'll be a blessing in disguise.”
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Slow start to 2026-27 campaign
Emery may have struggled to see the bigger picture when his squad was being decimated, but the Spaniard has been in the coaching game long enough to know that the odd freshening up of senior ranks is no bad thing.
As alluded to by Warnock, Villa would rather that their regeneration project had taken place over the course of several windows, rather than being squeezed into one, but they must play the hand that they are dealt.
They have done that well, despite making a slow start of the 2026-27 Premier League season that has delivered one point and no goals through three fixtures. A new-look squad is still in the blending process, with Champions League action set to form part of that as another European campaign is opened away at Club Brugge on Tuesday.
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