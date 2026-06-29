AFP
Lionel Messi's mentor is staying on! Lionel Scaloni set to lead Argentina to 2030 World Cup as he verbally agrees new contract
A long-term commitment to the Albiceleste
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has made its stance clear: they want Scaloni to remain at the helm for as long as possible. Multiple meetings took place between Scaloni’s representatives and AFA officials before the squad arrived in the United States for the current tournament. These discussions have resulted in a verbal pact that would see the strategist lead the national team through the next World Cup cycle.
"Until they landed in the United States, there were meetings between Scaloni's representation and AFA," journalist Diego Monroig said on ESPN Mundial. "The AFA's position is that Scaloni should stay for life. I investigated, gathered information, and I am in a position to state now that the Argentine National Team and Scaloni landed at the World Cup with a verbal agreement between the coach and the AFA for Scaloni to continue as coach until 2031."
- AFP
Focus remains on World Cup 2026 glory
Despite the significant breakthrough regarding his future, Scaloni is determined to keep the news from becoming a distraction. With the Albiceleste currently navigating the World Cup in North America, the manager has requested that all formal talk regarding the contract extension be put on hold until the conclusion of the tournament. He intends to keep his players focused on defending their crown on the world stage.
"Now the coach wants to be focused on the competition, he does not want anything at all to be said about his continuity," Monroig continued. "But after the World Cup they will have contact again regarding that verbal agreement that excites and leaves the AFA at peace."
The incredible numbers of Scaloni
Scaloni’s impact on Argentine football since taking over in 2018 has been nothing short of transformative. As he prepares for the round of 32, his next match will mark a historic milestone: his 100th game in charge of the national team. His record is staggering, boasting 72 wins, 18 draws, and only nine defeats across 99 matches.
Beyond the statistics, Scaloni has filled the trophy cabinet, ending Argentina's long title drought. Under his guidance, the team secured the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and the most prestigious prize of all, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His ability to manage stars like Lionel Messi while integrating fresh talent has made him the most successful coach in the nation's modern history.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The proposed extension until 2031 is particularly significant given the unique structure of the 2030 World Cup. The tournament is set to feature inaugural matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to celebrate the centenary of the competition, before moving primarily to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco. For now, the focus is squarely on the immediate task in Miami against Cape Verde. After a perfect group stage featuring victories over Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, Argentina look like the team to beat once again. If they progress, a potential clash with either Australia or Egypt awaits in the next round.