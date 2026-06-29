Lionel Messi's mentor is staying on! Lionel Scaloni set to lead Argentina to 2030 World Cup as he verbally agrees new contract

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has made its stance clear: they want Scaloni to remain at the helm for as long as possible. Multiple meetings took place between Scaloni’s representatives and AFA officials before the squad arrived in the United States for the current tournament. These discussions have resulted in a verbal pact that would see the strategist lead the national team through the next World Cup cycle.

"Until they landed in the United States, there were meetings between Scaloni's representation and AFA," journalist Diego Monroig said on ESPN Mundial. "The AFA's position is that Scaloni should stay for life. I investigated, gathered information, and I am in a position to state now that the Argentine National Team and Scaloni landed at the World Cup with a verbal agreement between the coach and the AFA for Scaloni to continue as coach until 2031."