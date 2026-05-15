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Could Lionel Messi win a ninth Ballon d’Or? Argentine GOAT & Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal told by Ruud Gullit what must happen in order to land 2026 Golden Ball
Messi three clear of Ronaldo on Ballon d'Or list
Messi achieved that feat at Qatar 2022, with his long wait for global glory being brought to a close. Having inspired his country to a memorable triumph in the Middle East, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker captured Golden Ball No.8.
He is now three victories clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, with the evergreen Portuguese forward savouring the last of his five successes in 2017. At 41 years of age, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is still going strong at Saudi Pro League title hopefuls Al-Nassr.
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Could Messi win Golden Ball No.9 in 2026?
Ronaldo will form part of a star-studded Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup, with his sights locked on the ultimate prize there. If CR7 were, as captain of his country, to complete his medal collection in talismanic style then could he come back into contention for Ballon d’Or recognition?
Quizzed on whether Messi and Ronaldo have another Golden Ball in them, ex-AC Milan and Chelsea star Gullit - who landed that trophy himself in 1987 - told GOAL while speaking in association with MrRaffle.com: “If Messi has been influential, then of course. But that's what Ronaldo wants as well - and Portugal have a good team too.”
Yamal's rivals for Ballon d'Or recognition
A more likely victor would be Barcelona sensation Yamal. At 18 years of age, he has already finished as runner-up in the Ballon d’Or vote and has La Liga and European Championship crowns on a glittering CV.
It has been suggested that the talented teenager could go on to eclipse Messi’s tally of eight Golden Balls, with time very much on his side, but Gullit is not convinced that said process will begin in 2026.
Asked if Yamal can open his account this year, allowing him to start chasing down the greatest of all-time, former Netherlands international Gullit said: “I think it depends on how you perform at the World Cup now. Even if you win a Champions League - Yamal can't win that this time anyway - he needs to excel at the World Cup to make his mark and be in contention for the Ballon d'Or, because he hasn't been in the final.
“So who else is in the Champions League final who comes close this year? [Ousmane] Dembele, of course - he's already won it. But for me, one of the best is Vitinha. Unbelievable player. I think he's the engine of that midfield. He could be a fantastic player as well at the World Cup.”
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England stars Kane and Rice in the mix ahead of World Cup
Champions League glory normally goes a long way towards determining who picks up the Ballon d’Or in each passing year. The World Cup will blur those lines this time around, with the most prestigious of trophies up for grabs once more.
That is keeping England captain Harry Kane in the mix after enduring European heartache with Bayern Munich - as the fearsome frontman has plundered 55 goals for the Bundesliga title winners this season. Arsenal star Declan Rice will grace the Champions League final, and is chasing down a Premier League crown domestically, while Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Kylian Mbappe could fire himself into Golden Ball contention with more match-altering performances for France that make him a two-time World Cup winner.