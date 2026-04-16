Lionel Messi completes purchase of Spanish club in surprise move as Inter Miami superstar 'reinforces close ties to Barcelona'

One of the primary reasons Cornellà appealed to the Inter Miami forward is its prestigious reputation for developing elite talent. The club has served as a springboard for numerous players who have gone on to achieve international stardom, including several of Messi's former team-mates and rivals. The infrastructure for scouting and coaching will remain a cornerstone of the new ownership's philosophy.

The announcement highlighted the club's impressive alumni list, noting: "Throughout its history, the club has highlighted for its solid work with the youth academy and its ability to compete at the highest level within Spanish semi-professional football, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the training of young footballers. Through its ranks, players have passed who later reached the elite of national and international football, such as the goalkeeper of the Spanish National Team and Arsenal, David Raya; Jordi Alba, former teammate of Messi both at Barça and Inter Miami; Gerard Martín, one of the recent names of FC Barcelona for his growth in the first team defense; Javi Puado, captain of RCD Espanyol and also an international with Spain; Keita Baldé, international with Senegal and with an extensive career in major leagues; Aitor Ruibal, one of the current captains of Real Betis Balompié or Ilie Sánchez, MLS champion and selected twice for the MLS All-Star."



