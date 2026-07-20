Getty Images
Lionel Messi breaks down in tears after World Cup final defeat to Spain as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni pays tribute to 39-year-old GOAT
A heartbreaking end for the GOAT
The 39-year-old had been the focal point of the tournament, but he was unable to repeat his 2022 heroics. As the gold confetti rained down on the Spanish squad, Messi walked around the pitch with hunched shoulders and a glum expression. Several Spanish players, acknowledging the magnitude of the moment, took the time to console the dejected captain before the trophy presentation. The sight of the eight-term Ballon d'Or winner sobbing openly was the defining image of the night for many.
- AFP
Uncertainty surrounds Messi's international future
With the 2026 tournament now concluded, the footballing world is left wondering if this was the final time Messi will be seen in the iconic blue and white stripes. Having previously suggested that the 2022 edition would be his curtain call, the veteran forward defied expectations to compete in his record-breaking sixth World Cup.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni did not confirm whether any decision has been made regarding the veteran's international potential retirement. The coach noted that he had not yet spoken with Messi, before adding: "I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved because he's the best football player ever stepping foot on a pitch."
Torres strikes late to sink Argentina
Spain secured their second world title in dramatic fashion, as Ferran Torres found the back of the net just 37 seconds into the second period of extra time. The result ended Argentina's hopes of becoming the first men's team to defend the trophy since Brazil in 1962, leaving Messi and his teammates devastated on the pitch in East Rutherford.
"When you have Messi on the other side, well, you are nervous," Torres said after the match. "At the end of the day, we always depended on us. We always come up with our football, and we showed it again."
- Getty Images Sport
Spain dominate the statistics
While the scoreline remained close until the final minutes, the statistical reality reflected Spain's control of the contest. La Roja outshot Argentina by a staggering 20-2 margin and completed 845 passes compared to just 433 from the Albiceleste. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente admitted his game plan was centered entirely on neutralising Messi, stating: "The first idea was to keep Messi at bay."
The strategy worked effectively, as Messi was restricted to only 54 touches throughout the entire match. Even as the crowd of 80,663 roared for a moment of individual brilliance, the Spanish defence remained disciplined.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting