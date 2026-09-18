'I like him a lot on the left' - France manager Zinedine Zidane settles Kylian Mbappe captaincy debate and reveals tactical plans

Zidane has officially started his tenure, announcing his first 23-man squad on Friday for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. According to RMC Sport, the new boss confirmed that Mbappe will retain the captaincy under his leadership.

However, the manager hinted that the attacker might not play as a central striker. Discussing the star's versatility within a refreshed squad featuring five uncapped players, Zidane stated that the forward is comfortable across the frontline but revealed his own preference. "He is capable of playing in all three positions. He has said it himself," Zidane explained during his press conference. "Me, for example, I like him a lot on the left."