"Leao is a club asset": what does Branchini, Allegri's agent, mean by this?

Milan’s defeat against Lazio has sparked a lengthy controversy: the Rossoneri dropped crucial points in the race for the Scudetto at the Olimpico, laying bare some issues within the dressing room. Rafael Leão has been back in the spotlight, not for scoring a goal but for an unprofessional reaction to being substituted, although the main target of his outburst was not manager Massimiliano Allegri but his strike partner Christian Pulisic. A reaction that has reignited the debate within the club’s hierarchy: is the Portuguese player’s time at the Rossoneri coming to an end?





Coming to the defence of the Livorno-born manager was his agent Giovanni Branchini, who revealed some behind-the-scenes details on ‘Radio anch’io sport’ on Radio1: “Allegri’s message was very balanced. He never thought about winning the Scudetto, never said we should chase Inter, and always said we must watch our backs, because the objective is the Champions League. Some might have thought it was a strategy. Instead, it’s realism and fairness.”





On Leao’s future, Branchini replied: “Should Milan still be counting on Leao? The club’s dynamics are complex: Leao is an asset to the club, so various factors must be considered. This year he isn’t making a huge contribution; that’s plain for all to see. He remains an important player and must be defended to the end, as Allegri did yesterday in his post-match comments, despite the abrupt conclusion to his substitution.”











