Leagues Cup Roundup: Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City can't contain Leon, while FC Dallas pull off stunning upset over Chivas

MLS teams have won each of the first three editions of the revamped Leagues Cup, but the opening week of the 2026 tournament suggests Liga MX might finally be ready to mount a serious challenge. If Leagues Cup is going to earn the same level of credibility as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, it needs a Mexican club to reach the final - something that hasn't happened since the competition was revamped in 2023.

So far, MLS holds a narrow 9-8 advantage over its rival league across 17 matchups in the 2026 edition. This is also the first tournament under the current format to feature group-stage matches in Mexico, finally giving Liga MX clubs a genuine home-field advantage.

On Saturday, León and Monterrey took down two star-studded opponents in Antoine Griezmann's Orlando City SC and an Inter Miami side without Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge. It wasn't all bad news for the U.S. and Canada's top flight, though, as FC Dallas stunned Chivas.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines from Saturday night's Leagues Cup slate...







