Lazio: Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Taylor, but Lotito insists he is not for sale

According to *Il Messaggero*, more than a few Premier League clubs have set their sights on Taylor. It would come as no surprise if substantial offers were to arrive from across the Channel for the 2002-born player this summer. His qualities as a box-to-box midfielder would be a perfect fit for English football, and the transfer fee would not be an issue for the wealthy owners of the top clubs in that league. The problem, if anything, lies with Lazio’s willingness. It is unlikely that Lotito will be persuaded to part with one of his new gems after such a short time. The loyalty clauses included in the player’s contract, which trigger bonuses and incentives for every year he remains in Rome until the contract expires in 2030, are proof of just how much the club is banking on Taylor to lay the foundations for the squad’s new era.