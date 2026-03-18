'It's my last World Cup!' - Neymar 'upset' about Brazil omission but Santos star not giving up on convincing Carlo Ancelotti to call him up

The dream of a romantic international comeback remains on hold for Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. Despite a resurgence at Santos, marked by two goals and an assist in his last two outings, the 34-year-old’s name was the most striking omission from the Selecao's latest squad.

While Neymar feels he is trending in the right direction, Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone is not enough. The coach explained: "Why didn't I call him up this time? Because he is not 100% and I need players who are 100%. Neymar must therefore continue to train, to play, to demonstrate his qualities and be in good physical condition."