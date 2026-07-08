Kylian Mbappe revenge mission! Lionel Messi is in France superstar’s head as Les Bleus seek to banish painful memories of Argentine GOAT

Quizzed on whether the 27-year-old will have revenge in mind, with a familiar foe at the forefront of that, ex-France international Saha - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “Definitely. The way I see it, there is a kind of solidarity that I haven't seen in this French team for quite a while.

“I remember it when I was with the team in 2006, with [Zinedine] Zidane and [Patrick] Vieira, all those players, they were at the end of this road. So they had that mindset of, ‘OK, leave everything on the pitch’. And those guys are doing it. They are 25, 27 and they have that sense of creating history, they're playing well, they're having fun.

“It's an inspiration and it's a kind of, this is my feeling, the same spirit that PSG has got in the last two years. They are very solid, but at the same time, they are entertaining. They're playing fast football. They have this confidence in midfield where they maintain the tempo. I am very impressed.

“I am very impressed and Kylian Mbappe definitely represents that. So this revenge comes with history and there are a few players who have been there, done really well in 2018, done really well in 2022, but missed this last step. It's unbelievable when you look at this trajectory and journey from the Didier Deschamps team, it's unbelievable.”