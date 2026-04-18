Kylian Mbappe 'filled Real Madrid's dressing room with selfishness' as ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star tears into Frenchman after Champions League exit

Mbappe has been accused of "filling the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness" by former Arsenal and Chelsea star Petit. The stinging criticism comes in the wake of the Spanish side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, which has sparked a period of intense soul-searching at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former midfielder, now working as a pundit for French broadcaster RMC, did not hold back in his assessment of his fellow countryman. Petit suggested that the World Cup winner's presence has shifted the dynamic within the squad for the worse, stating: "It's not solely Mbappe's fault. But his arrival filled the Real Madrid dressing room with selfishness. It's a fiasco."