Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid?! Kylian Mbappe social media activity suggests Frenchman would welcome Portuguese as next manager

The timing of this interaction is particularly sensitive for current manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The former defender is facing increasing scrutiny as president Florentino Perez weighs up whether to stick with the current regime for the 2026-27 season. Arbeloa recently defended his position, stating: "I don't think a revolution is needed to fight for titles."

Despite the manager's public pleas for continuity, the disappointing nature of the current season has left many calling for a more experienced hand. Mbappe’s 'like' suggests that the club's marquee star might welcome the tactical discipline and aura that Mourinho brings, placing further strain on Arbeloa’s position ahead of a crucial summer.

Asked about the 'like', Arbeloa said: "I don't care about likes. He can like a post about Mourinho, Julia Roberts or whoever!"