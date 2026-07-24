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Kylian Mbappe at Arsenal? ‘Best platform’ transfer claim from former France international as future Premier League move is discussed
Mbappe waiting on Champions League & Ballon d'Or wins
Real have gone two seasons without lifting the most prestigious of trophies, much to the frustration of fearsome frontman Mbappe. He has been doing his bit for the collective cause, with 86 goals being recorded across 103 appearances in all competitions.
The jet-heeled Frenchman has also become his country’s all-time leading scorer and the most prolific marksman to ever grace the World Cup finals. Exploits of the record-setting variety have become par for the course.
There is, however, no avoiding the discussion regarding tangible success. Mbappe continues to thrive as an individual, but collective accolades are what separate the best from the rest.
If Mbappe is to become a Ballon d’Or contender, having been billed as such since bursting onto the scene as a precociously-gifted teenager, then he will need to get his hands on La Liga and Champions League crowns.
He has been left watching on as former employers Paris Saint-Germain have conquered the continent in back-to-back campaigns. Scratching that European itch remains a top priority for the now 27-year-old forward.
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Which Premier League club would be the best fit for Mbappe?
Arsenal are also waiting on a first Champions League triumph, having suffered final heartache in 2025-26, so could they combine their powers with Mbappe at some stage and savour the kind of celebrations that both are desperate to take in?
When that question was put to Silvestre, the former Gunners and France defender - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think it's unlikely any time soon. Who knows in football, everything is unpredictable. Never say never, but I find it hard to see at the moment.”
Pressed further on whether Arsenal are - over the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United - the best Premier League fit for Mbappe when it comes to playing style, Silvestre added: “I don't think the style really matters when you have a top player like this. He would fit in any team.
“So I think for him it's all about who's going to be able to win the trophy that I'm missing. If I was looking at my career, I'm 27 years old, I've won everything but the Champions League. I would pick the club who is bringing me the best platform and possibilities to do that.”
Could Mbappe follow in Henry's footsteps at Arsenal?
Another Frenchman with ties to the Gunners, Bacary Sagna, has previously told GOAL when asked about the prospect of Mbappe heading to Emirates Stadium: “If he joined the Premier League, I think Arsenal would suit him.
“All of the players are kind of the same age, dynamic, young. Arsenal players are fast. If you look at the front line you have [Bukayo] Saka, who is very fast, you have [Eberechi] Eze, who is powerful and fast. You have speed and enjoyment. Arsenal suits him the most in England.
“I’m not sure it’s going to happen. I don’t think it is ever going to happen because he might retire in Europe with Real Madrid. He has the same kind of speed as Thierry Henry and we know how impactful Thierry was in the Premier League with his speed and ability. I think he would do well in England.”
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When Mbappe's contract as a Madrid 'Galactico' expires
If Mbappe ever were to become available, then Arsenal - given their rich history of French superstars - would unquestionably be in the mix for the most sought-after of signatures. He is, however, under contract in Madrid until 2029.
In order for another move to take place - one that potentially takes him to the Premier League - desire to depart the Bernabeu would need to be expressed. Events on the field will determine how long a global superstar is prepared to remain in Spain, with notable blank boxes on the most glittering of sporting CVs needing to be ticked in order for longevity to be enjoyed in any given surroundings.
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