Chelsea FC
Katie McCabe joins Chelsea! Ireland captain completes free transfer after leaving London rivals Arsenal
A massive move across the London divide
The 30-year-old, who has established herself as one of the most consistent performers in European football, has officially put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2029. The Blues have also included an option to extend the deal by a further year, ensuring the Ireland international remains a key figure in their pursuit of silverware for the foreseeable future.
McCabe's arrival at Kingsmeadow signals a clear statement of intent from Chelsea. After nearly a decade in north London, the full-back's decision to join a direct rival adds a fascinating new layer to the WSL title race as the Blues look to maintain their dominance at the top of the English game.
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McCabe's childhood connection to the Blues
The move carries personal significance for the Dublin-born star, whose family roots are tied to the West London club. Speaking on the move, McCabe revealed her excitement about the transition: "It's a new chapter in my career. This is something that I feel I'm ready for right now," she told the club's official channels. "I'm really excited to get going and show the Chelsea fans how ready I am to perform for the badge."
McCabe is already looking forward to the prospect of playing in front of the Chelsea faithful at the club's iconic home. She added: "I’m so looking forward to walking out at Stamford Bridge as a home player, being around the fan base and competing for trophies on all fronts. This club has been successful for so many years. I want to keep pushing and driving that, and for me, it's about bringing that success back to Chelsea."
An end to a decorated era at Arsenal
The transfer marks the end of a legendary stint at Arsenal, where McCabe racked up over 300 appearances and scored 36 goals. During her time with the Gunners, she collected a WSL title, the Women's FA Cup, and most recently, the Women’s Champions League in 2025. Her individual brilliance was twice recognised by the Arsenal supporters, who voted her as the club's Player of the Season in both 2021 and 2023.
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Leadership and international pedigree
Beyond her club success, McCabe is a trailblazer for the Republic of Ireland. Appointed as the youngest-ever captain of her country at 21, she has earned 105 caps and scored 34 goals. She famously led Ireland to their first-ever Women’s World Cup in 2023, scoring their first goal of the tournament directly from a corner against Canada. Her form also earned her a place on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, the first Irish player to be nominated since Roy Keane in 2000.