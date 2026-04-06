'It's karma!' - Gianluigi Donnarumma blasted for 'unsportsmanlike' conduct as goalkeeper reveals Man City star's sneaky tricks during Italy's World Cup loss

Donnarumma's opposing number, Nikola Vasilj, has since opened up on the pre-shootout drama as he heavily criticised the Champions League winner for his conduct.

"Donnarumma tried to tear up my piece of paper on which I had noted down information on the Italian penalty takers, but fortunately the technical staff had a copy, we had prepared well for every eventuality. I didn't know they had a second sheet on the bench, but it's clear that nothing was left to chance," Vasilj said.

Vasilj explained his frustration with the exchange: "Honestly, I couldn't believe what was happening to me, it's the first time something like this has happened to me. With Donnarumma we started arguing, then I went to the referee to try to convince him that my opponent deserved a yellow card, his seemed to me to be truly unsportsmanlike behaviour. But in the end… I don't want to say too much… in the end we won and some say it's karma. And probably yes, there is something similar in this story."